Two males arrested in relation to Bandon house fire

Gardaí have arrested two males in relation to a fire that occurred in Bandon on October 31st.

The arrests were made on Friday November 13th and Wednesday November 18th and both males were detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and have since been released.

Shortly before 2am on October 31st, Gardaí had received a call in relation to a fire at a vacant house in Clancoole Terrace, Bandon. Emergency services attended the scene and the fire was extinguished by Fire Services.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Supt Brenda Fogarty of Bandon Garda Station that he would like to thank those who have come forward with information in relation to this investigation.