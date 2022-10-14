Two local bars are in the mix for national titles

THE Dock Wall in Union Hall and Casey’s Bar in Clonakilty have been shortlisted in the final of the Irish Pub Awards.

Now in its fourth year, the Irish Pub Awards, jointly presented by Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) and Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI), are acknowledged as the definitive industry standard and have gained recognition throughout the trade as the most credible and comprehensive assessment of the best in Irish pubs.

All 61 regional winners (nine from Cork) will be showcased as best in class in their region and will receive a prize package of management training.

The Dock Wall has been shortlisted in the Best Food Pub category. Casey’s is shortlisted in the Best Local Pub category.

President of the VFI, Paul Moynihan, said: ‘The awards showcase the best of the best and I’m delighted that so many great venues are getting the recognition they deserve. We all know our pubs are a unique part of Irish culture and remain the best place for locals and tourists alike to come together.’ Winners will be announced on Wednesday November 16th.