TWO HEADS ARE BETTER From Malin to Mizen for charity

June 19th, 2022 7:05 AM

By Southern Star Team

The West Cork team that completed their fundraising trip from Mizen Head to Malin Head by vintage tractor over the June weekend have raised €81,392.56 for Temple Street Children’s Hospital and the Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund.  Included are: Denis Ryan, Paul Ryan, Dan O’Connell, Ciarán French, Martin McCarthy, Martin Hourihane, Eoin Hourihane, James French, Paddy Ryan, Diarmuid French, Don Coakley, John Fleming and Michael Ryan. See next week’s Southern Star for more.                                     (Photo: Gearóid Holland)

