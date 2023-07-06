Two Baltimore lifeboats rescue stricken yacht near Sherkin Island

TWO Baltimore RNLI lifeboats came to the aid of a yacht ran aground on rocks near Sherkin Island in Baltimore Harbour in West Cork on Thursday.

The yacht had run aground on Great Globe Rock near Sherkin Island within Baltimore Harbour. The lifeboat crew launched both their all weather lifeboat and inshore lifeboat shortly after 11.30am, following a request from the Coast Guard.

A tow was necessary as the casualty vessel was unable to float free due to the strong southerly wind. Volunteer inshore crew member Eoin O’Driscoll was put aboard the casualty vessel to assist rigging a tow from the all weather lifeboat, and the yacht was towed off the rocks at 11.53am and brought to Baltimore Harbour.

There were six volunteer crew onboard the all weather lifeboat, Coxswain Aidan Bushe,

mechanic Cathal Cottrell and crew members Sean McCarthy, Pat Collins, Emma

Lupton and Brendan Cottrell. There were three volunteer crew onboard the inshore

lifeboat, Helm Jerry Smith and crew members Eoin O’Driscoll and John Kearney.

Assisting at the lifeboat station were Rianne Smith, Seamus O’Driscoll and Micheal

Cottrell.

Conditions were difficult with a force 6 southerly wind, a slight sea swell and poor visibility.

Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat press officer Kate Callanan said: ‘This callout was a great example of both our lifeboats and volunteer crews working together in difficult weather conditions, and being able to assist this

sailor very quickly. If you get into difficulty at sea or on the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’