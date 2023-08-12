Two airlifted to CUH after crash on N71 outside Bantry

GARDAÍ have attended the scene of a serious injury road traffic incident at Letterlickey, Bantry, this morning at approximately 10.30am.

The collision involved a motorbike and car. Both male motorcyclist and his female pillion passenger were airlifted from the scene to CUH to be treated for their injuries.

The male driver of the car and his female passenger were uninjured.

Investigations are ongoing. Gardaí closed the road at the time.

The stretch of road is on the N71 between Bantry and Ballydehob.