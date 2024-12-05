Twin brothers celebrating success of Baile Bhuirne film

THE makers of an Irish-language short film shot in Baile Bhuirne made on ‘zero budget’ are celebrating after winning the Audience Award at this year’s Cork International Film Festival 2024.

The film Setanta & Jim Cullen was made in Gaeltacht Mhúscraí, near Ballyvourney and was directed by twin brothers Jack and Cian Desmond, who hail from the Timoleague and Kilbrittain area.

The film’s premiere was in the Everyman Theatre as part of the festival’s official selection, in front of a packed audience as part of the Pure Cork programme.

The film went on to win the Audience Award for short films across the entire festival, having been up against over 70 short films.

Setanta & Jim Cullen is a black comedy satire, retelling the classic Irish legend Cú Chulainn, set in the modern-day housing crisis. Setanta is a stuck living with his parents in the middle of a housing crisis. When the idea strikes to help ageing uncle Jim Cullen, in the hopes of inheriting his house, Setanta bites off more than he can chew, especially faced with Cullen’s fearsome hound, Bing Bong.

The starring role of Setanta was played by musician Amhlaoibh Mac Suibhne, who besides being a gaelgeoir and talented actor, is the frontman and lyricist for the folk punk band Leevy. Amhlaoibh also composed the original soundtrack of the film.

The cast also featured Conchúr Ó Luasa, formerly principal of Scoil Abán Naofa primary school, Eibhlín Ní Leonaird, and Bobby Wolfe, who also translated the script. The crew featured production designer Diarmuid Wolfe, and first assistant director Saorlaith Ní Shuibhne.

All four of the actors performed in the hit musical An Tuarín Dubh in 2023. Amhlaoibh, Bobby and Conchúr will be taking to the stage again next year in the upcoming musical Gobnait depicting the life of the Baile Bhuirne saint.

The Desmond brothers have also worked on The Southern Star’s audio visual podcast series in the past.