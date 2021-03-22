TV star Graham’s walkway may be ‘up in lights’ yet!

SOLAR lighting could be installed on the footpath along the Graham Norton River Walk in Bandon following a suggestion by one councillor.

At last month’s meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, Cllr Sean O’Donovan (FF) raised two issues about public lighting Bandon.

He called for the installation of lighting on the Graham Norton River Walk and suggested that solar lighting on the pathway would be a solution to this problem.

‘It works very well on the walkway between Carrigaline and Crosshaven, and it’s something we should look at as it’s relatively cheap,’ he said.

Senior executive engineer Charlie McCarthy said they will investigate to see if solar panels could be an option there.

Cllr O’Donovan also highlighted the lack of lights from Old Chapel, past Bandon Rugby Club and pointed out that with Covid-19 restrictions, more people are out walking but at different times in order to practice social distancing.

‘We put in footpaths to encourage people to walk but we have no lighting,’ he said.

Cllr Kevin Murphy (FG) also supported the call for more public lighting at those two routes.

Meanwhile, Cllr O’Donovan said the problem with dog fouling in Bandon, like many other West Cork towns and villages, has ‘really got out of hand.’

‘Can we get the dog warden to come to Bandon and spend a few days here? It’s frightening to see so few fines have been issued to dog owners who don’t clean up after their dogs. It’s a huge problem.’