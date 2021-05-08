Trust being ‘rebuilt slowly’ in cervical scandal, says West Cork doctor

A WEST Cork doctor will feature in a TG4 documentary next week which investigates the medical, emotional, psychological, and sociological elements that women with cancer experience.

Presented by broadcaster Evelyn O’Rourke, who is a breast cancer survivor herself, she interviews Dr Nóirín Russell, the director of CervicalCheck and from Caheragh, and asks how viable the screening programme is in the light of the CervicalCheck scandal, and its fall out.

Trust is being rebuilt slowly, Dr Russell believes, and the programme has great potential to almost eradicate cervical cancer in Ireland.

Evelyn also meets Carrigaline man Stephen Teap whose wife Irene died of cervical cancer which was missed after two screen tests. Alongside Vicky Phelan he has campaigned tirelessly for the women effected by the scandal.

Evelyn was on maternity leave with her first child she discovered that she was pregnant for the second time. Within a week of this wonderful news her world came crashing down around her when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Now 10 years on with the CervicalCheck controversy still unresolved, she investigates what sort of experience women who are diagnosed with cancer have today.

Ailse & Ise, broadcast on Wednesday May 12th, 9.30pm on TG4