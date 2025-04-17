‘Truly West Cork’ explores the experience economy

‘TRULY West Cork’, a day-long initiative on the subject of domestic tourism in the region, was held at the West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen last month to highlight new opportunities across the area.

The day was the brainchild of UCC student and Skibbereen journalist, Mary McCarthy, who designed the experience for a project as part of her studies for a Postgraduate Diploma in Innovation through Design Thinking.

Through a series of six presentations from local speakers, the aim of the day was to highlight where new opportunities lie in the ‘experience economy’.

This is a fourth way of doing business, apart from the ‘big three’ of the sales of commodities, goods, and services, explains Mary.

‘Since the pandemic, given that more people are now working remotely, there seems to be less opportunity for interacting with others in-person.

The ‘Truly West Cork’ experience was personal and memorable, and took place over the duration of a day,’ she said.

Speakers included Prof Paul Finucane, Professor Emeritus in the University of Limerick, whose topic was ‘Making Things Happen in West Cork.’ George Salter Townshend, Castltownshend, was in conversation with Siobhán Cronin, former editor of The Southern Star to discuss ‘The Shocking Truth of Climate Change’, while Steve Park, the co-director of West Cork Film Studios was in conversation with Mary herself to talk about the ‘Future of Film and Economic Growth in West Cork.’