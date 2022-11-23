Tributes to Vicky

THE people of West Cork are paying tribute to cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan, with a book of condolence at County Hall, which is also accessible online.

The Limerick mum-of-two got a false negative cervical cancer result in 2011 and died on Monday from the illness, having tirelessly campaigned for the women affected by the scandal.

Disability activist Evie Nevin from Clonakilty described Vicky as an inspiration.

Evie connected with her during the Dying with Dignity campaign.

‘She contacted me after the Bill was passed and was so kind with her comments. Ireland is a better place because of Vicky,’ said Evie.

Stephen Teap’s wife Irene, who had ties to Beara, died in 2018 after also receiving false negative results to a smear test. He and Vicky campaigned together and he said he will continue her good work.

‘She defied all the odds and through her courage became a national treasure honouring us all with her wisdom, love and great sense of humour. Another woman of Ireland taken from us too soon.’