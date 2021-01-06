Tributes to community stalwart Eddie

TRIBUTES have been paid to Bandon man Eddie Lucey on his passing.

Mr Lucey has been remembered as a former FG county councillor who served for 14 years in the Bandon-Kinsale District, from his election in 1985 to his retirement in 1999; as a renowned herbalist and also a much-loved and respected science teacher.

Living in Kilbrogan, Bandon, he passed away in recent days at Bantry General Hospital. His family thanked the staff at Fairfield Nursing Home, Drimoleague for their wonderful care.

FG Senator Tim Lombard led party tributes to Mr Lucey and said: ‘He encapsulated all that is great and positive in public life by his service to his community.

‘Prior to his election, Eddie was a science teacher (Biology) in Bandon Vocational School. He showed a great passion for his students and for the whole school community over those years of teaching service.

‘He had a passion for science, and the environment that would always be part of his life as shown in his work as a herbalist and support of Tidy Towns and all issues dealing with the environment.’

Senator Lombard said Eddie also played a crucial role in promoting industry and bringing employment and business to Bandon through his involvement in Bandon Development Association.

‘This supported the development of the Brinny factory plant and in the IDA Laragh Development Park in the 1990s, which witnessed many employment opportunities for many in the area.’