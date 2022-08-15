Tributes to Ballydehob’s Eoin (23) killed in car accident

THE late Eoin Coughlan, who tragically lost his life following a two-vehicle collision outside Skibbereen last Saturday night, has been described by those who knew him as being ‘very thoughtful’ and having ‘a great heart.’

An air of gloom has hung over the close-knit community of Ballydehob following the death of the popular young carpenter, who was the grandson of popular local musician Charlie Coughlan.

The 23-year-old was a former student of Schull Community College and Ballydehob National School.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Noel Camier of Rosie’s Bar in the village said Eoin was a very likeable young man.

‘He was a nice young lad, full of the joys of life, like any other young man. But he was very thoughtful and had a great heart,’ said Noel.

‘It’s just been very sad for his family, who I know very well, and sad for everyone in Ballydehob.’

Nearby restaurant Budds posted an online tribute to Eoin and said their thoughts and prayers went out to his family and friends during this tragic time.

‘Our community has been desperately saddened,’ they said.

County mayor Cllr Danny Collins, who knows the family very well, said this was ‘shocking news’. ‘I know Eoin’s mum Catherine as I went to school with her, and the whole of the Mizen peninsula is thinking of her and her family,’ said Cllr Collins.

Eoin died following a collision involving his car and a jeep on the N71 at Smorane, near Skibbereen last Saturday night.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services but pronounced dead a short time later, while the driver of the jeep, a man in his 40s, was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

‘Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera (including dashcam) footage, are asked to make it available to gardaí,’ said a spokesperson.

Anyone with information can contact Clonakilty Garda Station 023-8821570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Eoin is survived by his parents Alastair and Catherine and his brother Brendan. His funeral took place on Wednesday at St Brigid’s Church in Ballydehob, while his burial took place afterwards at Schull Cemetery.