‘Tree’ cheers for Lodge and Spa’s 25th birthday

INCHYDONEY Island Lodge & Spa has partnered with a local ecosystem restoration project.

The hotel which celebrates their 25th anniversary this year, has always championed West Cork and the surrounding landscapes in which the hotel sits.

Now with the help of the Tree Council of Ireland, the hotel has committed to supporting Crithir, located in Drinagh, which is a creative hub, with a focus on wellbeing and residency programmes immersed in nature. They are based on a small farm holding and aspire to help guests learn and grow, focusing on creativity, wellbeing, farm to fork food, nature and community. As part of a three-year commitment by Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa, Crithir will plant approximately 3,000 native Irish trees on their land, in a bid to support local biodiversity.

‘We wanted to celebrate West Cork on behalf of our team and our guests to mark 25 years of being immersed in this beautiful community,’ said Des O’Dowd, owner of Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa said. ‘When we met Tim Daly, we felt immediately that there were synergies between us.

‘We have always been delighted to support the unique creative community that surrounds us, and we’re very interested in what Crithir is trying to achieve.

‘Our commitment to this project feels like the right thing to do for us and we’re happy, on behalf of our guests, to plant these native Irish trees and watch this woodland develop over the coming years with Tim and his team as they work to support local wildlife habitats and restore local ecosystems.’

‘Connection to nature is core to our values and we have been working to create additional wildlife habitats in support of local biodiversity,’ said Tim Daly, founder of Crithir. ‘Our collaboration with Inchydoney will see the planting of thousands of mixed hardwood and softwood trees, with a major focus on native Irish woodlands to help restore ecosystems in the area.’

Brendan Fitzsimons, ceo of the Tree Council of Ireland, said they were delighted to be involved in this innovative environmental and artistic project.

Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa is also home to one of Ireland’s largest solar arrays which has been generating energy since 2006 and uses Calor BioLPG, a 100% renewable energy source.

Electric vehicle charging points are available for guests and the hotel regularly organise beach clean ups with their team and local residents.