Travel agent offering free return flights to Paris

TRAVEL agents FlyShannon are offering free return flights to Paris for customers who book a package holiday with them, starting today until the end of the month.

The promotion is valid for free flights with Veuling from Shannon to Paris Orly only when booking a three-night (Friday-Monday) weekend package.

The offer gives those who book the chance to visit the city of love at a reduced cost. Departure dates for the campaign are the 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th of November, and the campaign also includes one 20kg bag per booking.

'We are very excited about our free flights campaign.' Declan Power of FlyShannon said. 'The chance to visit Paris is a dream for many people.'

Limited spaces are available for the free flights, so those interested are being advised to book now. For more information and to book visit flyshannon.ie or call 061 575 490.

As always, terms and conditions apply, which can be seen here.