Tragumna’s ‘timber shack’ replaced with a small dwelling

CORK County Council has served an enforcement order on a woman from Skibbereen who replaced a small timber shack at Tragumna with a small dwelling.

Cork County Council brought proceedings against Fiona McCarthy of Bawnlahan, Tragumna, Skibbereen, for failing to comply with an enforcement notice.

Fiona McCarthy was legally represented by Liam O’Donovan, solicitor, who requested a short adjournment to Bantry District Court on Thursday June 23rd.

Mr O’Donovan said his client was pleading guilty to the offence and he pointed out that the property is currently not being used by her.

The solicitor said he wanted time to prepare his case and appeal to the court ‘not to take the final step.’

The final step to which he referred was the Council’s enforcement notice to completely demolish the property to ground level.

The enforcement notice also requested that Fiona McCarthy would remove all demolished waste and building matter from the unauthorised dwelling.

Finally, the Council enforcement notice specified that she must remove the underground wastewater treatment tank and associated piping and backfill.

Photographs of how the old shack appeared on the small parcel of land in October 2009 were produced as evidence. And a second photograph – taken in July 2019 – showing a vastly different and unauthorised dwelling was handed in to the judge.

Mr O’Donovan said attempts were made to ‘regularise’ the situation but applications made to the Council for retention were declined.

The barrister appearing for Cork County Council said the green chalet, or shack, had been increased in size from 30 metres squared to 40 metre s squared and was taller by 1.5m.

He also said the dwelling was now just 2.5m from a neighbouring property.

The barrister said the dwelling was refused permission by Cork County Council and An Bord Pleanala and a retention application was refused.

‘The Council is adamant it has no planning,’ said the barrister who informed the court that there are also two sets of costs outstanding in the sums of €329.50 and €609.50.

The case was due to resume on June 23rd.