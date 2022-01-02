Tragedy of lives lost at sea

NEXT week marks the 10th anniversary of the sinking of the trawler Tit Bohomme. The tragedy that rocked all of West Cork and the fishing communities of the entire south and south east coast will never be forgotten.

Skipper Michael Hayes died with his crew members Kevin Kershaw, Wael Mohammed, Attia Shaban and Saied Aly Eldin on January 15th 2012, near the entrance to Glandore Harbour, just ten minutes from the quayside at Union Hall.

It was a horrific time for all involved as the sea slowly gave up its victims in the weeks that followed and the fifth body – that of skipper Michael Hayes – wasn’t located until almost a month later, on February 8th.

But the one silver lining was the huge outpouring of warmth from the people of West Cork for the families of those who had lost their lives at sea that day.

It was not the first, nor will it be the last, tragedy involving our incredibly brave fishers, who go out to sea to earn a living, all around our coasts, every day.

Next week’s anniversary gives us a good opportunity to remember all those who have given their lives for this noble profession.