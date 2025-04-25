Traffic survey for Lislevane

RESIDENTS in Lislevane village are calling for a speed survey to be carried out, due to their concerns about speeding motorists and with a view to improving pedestrian safety in the village.

At a recent meeting of the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) asked Council officials if a speed survey would be undertaken there.

‘It’s a beautiful village and residents have expressed their concerns about speeding motorists going through the village.

‘If we could do a little work to tighten up the speed too that would be welcome,’ said Cllr Coughlan, who also asked if the speed activated sign could be moved.

Cllr John Michael Foley (FG) seconded her motion but acknowledged that the Council have done a lot of work in Lislevane already, and said he slows down when he sees the speed activated sign coming into the village.

‘My biggest fear about a speed survey is that it may lead to the introduction of ramps whereby both buildings and people would be rattled with big trucks going over the ramps,’ said Cllr Foley, who added that it will be interesting to see what results the speed survey will bring.

Senior executive engineer Richard Cahill noted that a speed survey was carried out in the village a number of years ago and as a result the road was narrowed and speed signs installed.

‘We have surfaced the entire village and we will carry out a survey and see what the results show,’ said Mr Cahill, who also noted that there are a large amount of hgvs driving through Lislevane due to the co-op and Stauntons Foods being in the area.