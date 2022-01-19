Town’s tennis court vandalised – just months after it got a major revamp

VANDALS have targeted Dunmanway’s only tennis court, less than six months after it got a major revamp with the help of local volunteers.

Cllr Deirdre Kelly (FF) raised this latest problem of vandalism at the tennis court at last week’s meeting of the West Cork Municipal District.

The tennis court, which is adjacent to the town’s community playground, was renovated last July by Courtcare Ireland, along with volunteers from the local community who helped clean and paint the court area.

‘The courts were vandalised last week and there is a lot of anti-social behaviour going on there. There was glass all over the courts and also the nets – which were new – were also destroyed,’ said Cllr Kelly, who added that a lot of investment went into the revamp.

Cllr Kelly said she has been asked by some residents in the area if it’s possible to lock the tennis courts at night-time to deter unwanted visitors.

‘I know cameras aren’t allowed there, but is it possible to get more signage or something to deter anti-social behaviour there?’

Senior executive officer Mac Dara O h-Icí said that if they lock up the court it could encourage people to cause even more damage there, but he reassured her that the vandalism will be reported to gardaí.

‘Rather than cameras, we might look at some sort of lighting there which would make it more public as it’s very dark there,’ he said. ‘We can’t make places totally robust and lock them up but lighting may be a solution for that particular spot.’

Cllr Kelly welcomed the proposed solution and said that she hopes such a measure will deter this behaviour, particularly in circumstances where huge efforts were made to restore the tennis courts last year.