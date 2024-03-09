Town regeneration officer to shepherd future growth

SKIBBEREEN will soon have its own town regeneration officer as part of the government’s first ever Town Centre First Plans, Cork South West deputy Christopher O’Sullivan says.

‘This is a massive opportunity for Skibbereen. It’s an amazing town. It should be the centre of tourism in West Cork considering its location near Mizen head and Baltimore and the islands. Having a town regeneration officer really puts focus on Skibbereen realising that potential.’ Deputy O’Sullivan said.

The government published its first ever Town Centre First Plans for 26 towns across every county last week. The plans, developed in consultation with local communities, represent the vision of local people for their area and contain proposals for a diverse range of projects such as redeveloping derelict sites, creating community parks and walkways, boosting SME and tourism potential, and protecting historical landmarks.

Town regeneration officers have been appointed in every Local Authority to drive implementation of the new plans with the support of government funding through the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund, the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund, the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant, European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), Town Centre First Heritage Revival (THRIVE) Scheme and the Historic Towns Initiative.