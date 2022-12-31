News

Tour cycle raises €389k for Down Syndrome Ireland

December 31st, 2022 5:50 PM

By Southern Star Team

Michael O’Shea with Olympian Gary O’Donovan and cycling legend Sean Kelly at the official cheque presentation of the Tour de Munster charity cycle.

THE 2022 Tour de Munster charity cycle has enjoyed another hugely successful year, raising €389,214.99 in aid of the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI). 

The grand total was revealed at a cheque presentation which saw cyclists, supporters and DSI Munster branches come together to celebrate the achievements of this year’s tour. 

In total, the tour raised a staggering €445,000, with some cyclists raising funds for other charities near and dear to their hearts.

Celebrating 22 years since its inception, the popular Tour de Munster charity cycle has now raised over €4.6m and this was the 13th successive year that DSI has been the main beneficiary of the charity cycle, with the Tour raising €4m alone for Down Syndrome Ireland’s Munster branches. 

