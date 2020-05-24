Top tyre maintenance tips

TYRE-MAKER Bridgestone is offering maintenance tips for motorists to ensure that their vehicles are still roadworthy once restrictions are lifted, writes Brian Byrne.

Many of the checks take just minutes to carry out and should ensure that each tyre is in good working order for when they finally come in contact with highways again.

While not in use, here are the areas which can be checked:

• Tyre tread: Look for abnormal wear and damage such as cuts, bulges, and penetration by nails and screws. Any concerns should be inspected in more detail by a qualified tyre technician, when safely permitted to do so.

• Tyre inflation: Keep the tyres inflated to their optimum operating pressure. Check them in cold conditions with a calibrated pressure gauge.

• Valve caps: Check that valve caps are present. They prevent dirt and moisture from causing damage to the valves.

• Check where you’re parked: Don’t have your cars standing in pools of water or contaminates like oils, petrol and diesel. Also make sure that all four tyres are sitting on a flat road surface, with no sidewalls up against kerbs.

• Do you have a garage? Keeping your car in a garage will protect tyres from direct sunlight. Otherwise try and park in the shade, as extended sunlight and UV exposure can accelerate ageing of the tyres.

• And finally: When safely permitted to travel, check the visual condition of your tyres and tyre pressures before your journey.