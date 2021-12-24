By Orla Whelton

There’s nothing like getting into a good podcast. Whether you listen to them while out on a walk or while you’re nodding off to sleep, there’s a podcast for everyone. And what better time to listen to one than over Christmas this year?

So, here are my top five podcasts to listen to this Christmas.

1. The Witness: In his Own Words

The Witness follows the story of Joseph ‘Joey’ O’Callaghan as he became the youngest person in the history of the State to be put in Witness Protection.

This podcast, divided into ten chapters each about 30 minutes, is told ‘in his Own Words’ by Joey, telling the story as he experienced it. It's a thrilling story and perfect for any lover of true crime.

‘The Witness: In his Own Words’ is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.

2. The 2 Johnnies Podcast

The 2 Johnnies Podcast is a comedy podcast written and hosted by Tipperary natives Johnny B. and Johnny Smacks.

Also joined by Maura Fay, The 2 Johnnies Podcast contains a mix of interviews from various Irish guests such as comedian Tommy Tiernan, sport, comedy and current affairs.

This podcast is perfect for anyone looking for a bit of a laugh this Christmas. Episodes are each an hour long and are available exclusively on Spotify.

3. Where is my mind?

‘Where is my mind’ is a podcast produced and narrated by singer and mental health advocate Niall Breslin.

Where is my mind? is a podcast about learning to manage and navigate the sometimes head-wrecking world we live in.

Where is my mind? is a great listen, especially if you’re looking for some advice. Episodes are about 1 hour long each and are available on Spotify.

4. RTÉ Brainstorm

Another personal favourite would have to be RTÉ Brainstorm. The episodes in RTÉ Brianstorm are short, 5-7 minute long episodes but they are jammed with valuable information.

This podcast provides all kinds of information so whether you like sport or history, there’s something there for everyone.

Episodes are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.

5. The Laughs Of Your Life with Doireann Garrihy

The Laughs Of Your Life is a podcast hosted by Doireann Garrihy.

In this podcast, Doireann interviews a plethora of popular Irish personalities from ‘all walks of life’, about memories of both laughing and being laughed at.

Guests have included Robert Sheehan, Joe Duffy and Imelda May. Episodes are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Looking for a local West Cork podcast? The Big Story and the Star Sport Podcast are two podcasts produced by The Southern Star with a focus on life and sport in West Cork.