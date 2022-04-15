Top award for Inchydoney Lodge receptionist Klara

A SENIOR receptionist at the Inchydoney Island Lodge and Spa, Klara Vrlika, has been named the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) National Employee of the Year.

Now in its fifth year, the award celebrates and recognises the hotel team member who has made an outstanding contribution to their workplace.

Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, outgoing president of the IHF, presented Klara with her award at the body’s annual conference in Cavan.

Congratulating Klara, she paid tribute to the high calibre of people working within the sector. ‘This award truly showcases the immense talent and dedication shown by hotel and guesthouse teams right throughout the country. Over 65,000 people are now working in the hotel sector, and the diverse and engaging roles available ensure there are fantastic opportunities to build a rewarding career. This award provides us with an opportunity to show our appreciation for the valuable contribution that hotel team members make each day in providing a world class hospitality product.’

Klara was commended for being an integral part of her team since first joining in 2019. Her career at Inchydoney began as a receptionist and it was soon clear that she had a natural talent and warmth in dealing with guests. Less than a year later, Klara was promoted to senior receptionist and was chosen by the management team as a candidate for the three-year trainee manager development programme at Munster Technological University.

Over the last year, amongst the backdrop of restrictions and the uncertainty that came with it, Klara has always offered a knowing smile, words of reassurance and willingness to go above and beyond to ensure guests are happy and comfortable, they added.