Toe Head road to be monitored by Council over fears of erosion

FEARS that the only road from Castlehaven to Toe Head could be undermined by sea erosion have been allayed by Cork County Council.

Locals, who claimed that a groove had been worn behind sea defences and beneath the carriage of the road, feared it was on the verge of collapse.

The Southern Star contacted the Council and a site investigation was carried out last week. A Council spokesperson subsequently issued a statement saying: ‘There is no evidence of the undermining of the road or of any immediate danger of such occurring.

‘There is evidence of some coastal erosion adjacent to the rock armour, but there is a substantial bank between the high water mark and the road, which hasn’t shown any significant evidence of loss.

‘The situation will be monitored and will also be referred to the coastal and flood management section for further examination.’