Toe Head Eire sign was Ireland’s 28th

AN original ‘EIRE’ sign on Toe Head was restored last summer by volunteers from Castlehaven and Myross History Society.

The organisation says it is hoping to tackle the rectangular perimeter that surrounds the sign this summer. ‘It will be a major undertaking,’ Vincent O’Donovan told The Southern Star.

‘The sign is on the land closest to the Stags rocks in lovely rural Toe Head in Castlehaven,’ he explained.

The number over the sign is 28. ‘Glandore was number 27 and Baltimore number 29,’ said Mr O’Donovan. He added that the nearby look-out post and signal tower have the same number.

The Eire signs were back in the news last weekend after the newly-restored Howth Eire (number 6) wartime neutrality sign was unveiled by President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina.