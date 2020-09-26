Toe Head Coast Guard rescue crew on Yacht

Toe Head Coast Guard was launched this afternoon from Castletownshend slipway to rescue a vessel in distress.

A 36Ft Yacht, Hunter Moor, with two crew onboard had broken down and was adrift off Black Rock near Castlehaven Harbour.

The vessel was taken in tow and brought safely to a mooring in Union Hall Harbour, where units of the Glandore Coast Guard were also in attendance.

Both people on board the vessel were unharmed.