Toddler dies in 'tragic accident' in driveway of home at Tralispean

January 25th, 2022 11:03 PM

By Southern Star Team

The toddler, a male, was aged 18 months and gardaí are treating the case as a 'tragic accident'.

GARDAI have confirmed tonight that the young toddler injured in an accident at Tralispean near Skibbereen has since died.

Gardaí said that shortly after 5pm this evening gardaí from Skibbereen and the emergency services attended the scene of the incident.

A toddler (a male, aged 18 months) sustained serious injuries after being struck by a car on the driveway of a house.

He was taken from the scene by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he has since been pronounced dead.

The local coroner has been notified and enquires are ongoing.

Gardaí are treating the case as a tragic accident.

