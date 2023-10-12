Tipperary man running the length of Ireland to reach Mizen today!

TIPPERARY paralympian Peter Ryan has spent the past week running the length of the country, embarking on a mammoth endurance run from Malin head to Mizen head in West Cork, where he is expected to finish later today.

Peter is completing the run to raise vital funds and spearhead the delivery of a sight loss support service into the heart of local communities in Ireland.

His progress so far includes running 108km on day one from Malin to Omagh, 121km on day two from Omagh to Edgeworthstown, 113km on day three from Edgeworthstown to Nenagh and 125km on day four from Nenagh to Millstreet – an astonishing 464km, or 11 marathons.

The route today takes him through Bantry and Durrus, down to Goleen and Crookhaven before finishing at Mizen.

All funds raised from the 586km challenge will be donated to the NCBI (National Council for the Blind of Ireland) to aid the development of the country’s first mobile information and eye health awareness unit, the Vision Van.

The Vision Van will travel across Ireland, providing information on eye conditions, awareness and support services to local communities and areas in which eye health services may be harder to reach.

The run's finish has been timed to coincide with World Sight Day, which takes place today.

After being diagnosed with a rare genetic condition, Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy, at age 19, Peter worked through the challenges of his vision loss with the support of NCBI and by channelling his passion and love of sport.

Peter excelled at cycling, representing Ireland at the Rio Paralympic Games in 2016 and in 2018 he became the first Paralympian to complete the Race Around Ireland in just 122 hours. Now, he has turned his focus to ultra-endurance running.

Speaking before the challenge began, Peter said that when he began losing his sight at 19, he 'needed to find a new purpose.'

'I love pushing my body to the limit and this challenge, running from Malin to Mizen in just five days, has become my next big focus,' he added.

'I received huge support from NCBI upon my diagnosis which has enabled me to learn a new way of living. I am taking on this challenge as a way of giving back to the charity, to raise awareness about vision loss and impairment and to challenge the stigma that is associated with disability.

'By undertaking this ultra-endurance challenge in October, I hope to raise as much money as I can for the NCBI to continue the fantastic work they do, empowering people with blindness and vision impairment to maintain their independence and live their lives as I do.'

Organisers of the run are encouraging locals to make their way to Mizen this evening to cheer Peter on as he crosses the finish line.

You can track his progress here.

Make a donation here.