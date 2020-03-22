Timoleague twins win film award

TWIN brothers from Timoleague have been honoured at the prestigious Royal Television Society student awards.

Jack and Cian Desmond, 23 years, were recognised for their short film, ‘Looking For’, which was made in their final year of college at the National Film School, IADT in Dun Laoghaire. It was written and directed by Cian, and shot by Jack. It won Best Short Form and Best Camerawork for Jack’s cinematography.

‘We’re over the moon to get these awards,’ said Cian. ‘We started making this film over a year ago. So many people helped make this film possible, including our amazing crew and cast.’

The film is a futuristic drama, set in a world where magical rings reveal your true love. It has no dialogue and was shot entirely silent. All sound effects and music were added after, with the score composed by Karima Dillon-El Touhky.

The RTS judges said: ‘Told without words, it portrays universal themes of loneliness and insecurity.

‘The piece shows a high standard of cinematography. An original score and good sound design help to tell the story.’

The RTS awards are held annually, and celebrate the best of student films across Ireland and the UK. ‘Looking For’ is now eligible for the finals in London in June.

The brothers ran a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign, together with Caoilinn Handley, to raise money to fund the film.

The film starred Eleanor O’Brien, who recently appeared in the Irish feature film ‘The Last Right’ with Colm Meaney. Mike Walsh rounded up the cast.