Timoleague sewage leak closes beach at Coolmaine

A SEWAGE leak from Timoleague’s new wastewater treatment plant into Courtmacsherry Bay has been described as ‘catastrophic’ by a local councillor.

FG Cllr John O’Sullivan sought the suspension of standing orders at a meeting of the Western Division of Cork County Council on Monday to complain about the handling of the situation.

Although Irish Water issued an email on the afternoon of Friday June 18th he said it, and the contractor, had been grappling with the problem since 2am that morning.

He alleged that the six members of the Bandon-Kinsale Municipal District were treated like ‘mushrooms’, implying they were fed ‘manure’ and ‘left in the dark.’

In its email, Irish Water said it was working to resolve the overflow of wastewater in Timoleague. It said Cork County Council, in consultation with the HSE, had closed popular Coolmaine beach until water quality samples are clear.

A suspected break in a sewerage main is believed to be the cause of the discharge. But Cllr O’Sullivan said public representatives had to find out what was happening from a driver of one of the tankers that was used to collect wastewater.

He also complained that anyone trying to ring the contact number supplied by Irish Water couldn’t get through.

Cllr Kevin Murphy (FG) said Irish Water should have texted the local representatives. Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) agreed that Irish Water’s communication with local public representatives was poor.

‘For this to happen at the height of the summer means water sports and kayaking and courses are all affected,’ according to Cllr Paul Hayes (Ind). Divisional county manager Clodagh Henehan suggested the matter be raised at the next ‘clinic’ between councillors and Irish Water.