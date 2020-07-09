Timoleague pizza driver has a slice of good fortune

A PIZZA delivery driver from Timoleague was left speechless after winning £15,000 in cash thanks to a lifestyle competition.

Marcin Mróz has been delivering pizzas around Clonakilty from Oak Fire Pizza during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 37-year-old, who is originally from Poland but has been an Irish resident for the last 12 years, was surprised by BOTB presenter Christian Williams via video call.

And he already has plans for his win. ‘I was really shocked to be honest. I was just looking for a loan to buy a new car, and now I won’t have to, which is great,’ he said.

Marcin said he didn’t often win things including when he appeared on a Polish version of the X Factor called Must Be The Music.

‘I got an audition on the television, but didn’t progress,’ he said.

‘I’m feeling lucky after this though, maybe I’ll give the X Factor a try.’ Christian surprises winners every week, although during coronavirus he has been contacting shocked winners over video chat, rather than visiting them on their doorsteps.

‘Marcin clearly had the luck of the Irish to win the £15,000 and we hope that he is able to get the car he really wants,’ said Christian.

Since being founded in 1999 by William Hindmarch, BOTB has given away over £32m worth of prizes. Listed on the stock market, BOTB has a high-profile stand at airports although most people play online at BOTB.com.