Time to get last piece of puzzle in place for Bandon’s new-look facade

WITH drainage works set to be carried out at St Patrick’s Quay in Bandon over the next two months, the chair of Bandon Business Association (BBA) Hilary Farrell said that ‘hopefully this will be the last piece of the puzzle’ of the water main and sewer network upgrade.

Hilary said that as a retailer in the town centre, she prefers that the works are done now rather than at Christmas which is always a busier time for shoppers.

‘We will have to go through this work to finally get to the end which will be amazing for Bandon and the contractors Ward & Burke Construction Ltd have been informative in letting the business people know what is happening,’ said Hilary.

‘This will be the last part of the town being dug up and the last piece of the puzzle and after that comes the commencement of the Bandon Transportation Public Realm Enhancement Plan (TPREP) which will give it a much needed facelift.

‘We’re really looking forward to seeing the end result after years of pain that we have all gone through.’

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council, has confirmed that it has re-commenced one of two sections outstanding as part of the €21m project in Bandon. This involves the replacement of defective water mains, pressure management works and capacity improvement works in the drinking water network.

There will also be an increase in the capacity of the sewerage system to cater for future growth and development and a reduction is overflows to the Bandon and Bridewell rivers.

‘The project was substantially completed last year, but a small part of the sewer network upgrade works was deferred due to structural concerns over carrying out deep excavation works close to building on Market Quay and on Oliver Plunkett Street,’ said a spokesperson

‘While we are currently assessing a design for an alternative solution for Oliver Plunkett Street, a new design has been agreed to replace the initial proposed works on Market Quay with a new route at Patrick’s Quay.’

The works will mean that there will be a road closure at St Patrick’s Quay (between Pearse Street and Bridge Lane) until September 12th. The seating and pedestrian area will be removed from Bridge Lane and re-opened for traffic during the closure of St Patrick’s Quay.

The final section of works will see the closure of St Patrick’s Quay (between Bridge Lane and St Patrick’s Place) from September 13th to October 10th. Parking along McSwiney Quay will be prohibited during these works to allow for the free flow of traffic along there, while access to Harte’s car park will be maintained at all times.

Eunan Canavan from Irish Water said they would like to thank the residents and businesses in Bandon for their patience over the past few years as they delivered this vital project.

‘The project was challenging,’ he said.

‘But it will provide a safer and more reliable water supply for the people of Bandon.

‘It will also enhance the water quality of the River Bandon and alleviate sewer flooding. The project will ensure that there is capacity for Bandon to continue to grow and thrive as the gateway to West Cork,’ he said.

Works on the first phase of the Bandon Transportation Public Realm Enhancement Plan (TPREP) are due to commence soon.

This will see a street upgrade and enhancement works take place from St Peter’s Church at Ballymodan Place to the Market Street Junction.

WORKS INCLUDE

• The replacement of 10km of ageing water mains with a high frequency of burst and high rate of leakage, including a3.6km of new trunk mains

• Upgrading of over 5km of sewer network

• Removal of 11 combined sewer overflows

• Increased water and sewer network capacity allowing for growth and economic development in Bandon