Time to exercise your vote and make Dromore the fittest school

DROMORE National School needs the public’s vote as it prepares for the finals of Ireland’s fittest school.

Organised by School Fitness Ireland, the competition began as a way to keep children active during the long days of the Covid-19 lockdown.

‘We are one of only six finalists from around the country and the only school in West Cork to make it this far,’ teacher Orla O’Sullivan told The Southern Star.

‘The children have all worked really hard during the lockdown and we are asking everyone in West Cork to vote as many times as possible for us,’ she said.

Orla added: ‘Physical education is extremely important to us all here at Dromore. We participate in several different sports such as soccer, Gaelic football, rugby, basketball, swimming and gymnastics. Most of the pupils of Dromore NS are also members of Tadhg MacCarthaigh GAA club and have enjoyed being back at training and playing matches since restrictions were lifted.’

However, it was during the lockdown that Orla and her fellow teachers at Dromore decided to get involved with School Fitness Ireland to keep the children active.

‘We did exercises every day online and then put videos up on YouTube,’ Orla said.

‘This was a great way to keep the children active, which was not only extremely important for their physical health, but also their mental well-being.’

Every day, during lockdown, the children took part in yoga, circuit training, and other games designed to keep them active. The winning school will receive €1,000 worth of sports equipment. ‘The pupils, staff and parents of Dromore NS are pleading with the great people of West Cork to get behind our school and vote for us online every day,’ Orla said. The competition is running until Tuesday September 22nd and the winners will be announced on September 25th.

You can vote for Dromore NS by logging onto schoolfitnessireland.com