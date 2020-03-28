Time to avail of our libraries’ online options

WEST Cork’s county library members now enjoy 24/7 access to thousands of the world’s e-books, audio-books and magazines, which are available at the swipe of a screen.

It couldn’t come at a better time as the country slows down due to the coronavirus and thousands of people find they have more time to catch up on some reading.

In 2015 Cork County Library launched their very first app, giving widespread access to a wide range of library-related information such as library opening hours, location and contact details.

‘You can also check the library catalogue for the availability of an item in any of Cork County Council’s library branches,’ Emer O’Brien, county librarian, Cork County Council library and arts services told The Southern Star.

However, five years later and members can now download e-books and audio-books with the BorrowBox app.

‘You can also access the different online services available through the library, such as Bolinda (for e-books and e-audiobooks) and RBdigital (for e-magazines). A borrower can also check their library account. This app increases accessibility for smart phone and tablet users,’ Emer said.

‘When you download BorrowBox you get 24/7 access to e–books and e-audiobooks with a current library membership. Members can borrow up to 12 items including six e-books and six e-audiobooks, for up to three weeks.’

There is a wide range of titles to choose from for both adults and children, with approximately 28,000 e-books and 20,000 e-audiobooks available.

‘The choice includes many popular authors such as JK Rowling and a wide range of topics including travel and health, with many Irish authors also featuring,’ Emer said.

A current library membership and PIN is required to register, before downloading the app to a mobile device. Once the app is downloaded, the size and type of font can be adjusted.

There is also a dyslexia-friendly font option.

‘The library also provides access to over 300 e-magazine titles, covering subjects from photography to sport, to cooking through the RBdigital app. Titles include Hello, Good Housekeeping and Golf Monthly,’ Emer concluded.

All these features are also available through the Cork County Council website and are free to library borrowers – all you need is to be a library member, which is also free.