Tidy Towns claims fourth consecutive gold for Bantry

BANTRY Tidy Towns was delighted to win a gold medal in the 2024 SuperValu Tidy Towns National Awards ceremony which took place at Croke Park last Friday week.

This was Bantry Tidy Town’s fourth consecutive gold medal which is a great achievement.

It also puts Bantry among the top towns in the country in the competition which should help to bring more visitors to the area going forward. To make all this possible, Bantry Tidy Towns has expressed sincere thanks to its small dedicated group of volunteers for helping to keep the town at this standard. Huge thanks was also expressed to Cork County Council and local staff, CE scheme workers, all the business and residential community, sports clubs, community groups, sponsors, schools and the many local organisations who assist Bantry Tidy Towns each year.

This year, Bantry increased their overall points by 12 to 379, seven points behind the national winner, Ballincollig. Bantry Tidy Towns congratulated

West Cork neighbours, Clonakilty, Skibbereen and Macroom, who also received gold medals in this particular population category.