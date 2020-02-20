News

Three generations are recalled in voting photo

February 20th, 2020 10:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

98 year old Liam O'Donovan, Skeagh casting his vote at Kilcoe National School on Saturday evening. Photo: Anne Minihane.

Share this article

THERE was a double ‘circle of life’ operating last Saturday when Liam O’Donovan, far left, followed in the footsteps of his own father, John O’Donovan, left, by voting in a general election, at 98 years of age.

Prompted by Liam’s grand-daugther Maeve Murphy, our photographer Anne Minihane took the photo of Liam, from Skeagh, Skibbereen, voting in Kilcoe – re-creating the photo of John O’Donovan voting in Church Cross, captioned ‘old timers vote’ – which was taken by Anne’s late father, Michael Minihane and published in the Evening Echo during the general election of 1981.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.