Three generations are recalled in voting photo

THERE was a double ‘circle of life’ operating last Saturday when Liam O’Donovan, far left, followed in the footsteps of his own father, John O’Donovan, left, by voting in a general election, at 98 years of age.

Prompted by Liam’s grand-daugther Maeve Murphy, our photographer Anne Minihane took the photo of Liam, from Skeagh, Skibbereen, voting in Kilcoe – re-creating the photo of John O’Donovan voting in Church Cross, captioned ‘old timers vote’ – which was taken by Anne’s late father, Michael Minihane and published in the Evening Echo during the general election of 1981.

