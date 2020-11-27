Three decades of Cork Today with Patricia

MESSAGES of congratulations came from far and wide to C103 broadcaster Patricia Messinger, to mark her 30 years on air with the station.

That included one all the way from down under, from none other than Ray Meagher who plays Alf Stewart in Home and Away.

Last week marked the milestone for Patricia who presents the Cork Today show which is produced by Bandon man JohnPaul McNamara.

Patricia started broadcasting the show on County Sound, now C103, in 1990 and has built up a loyal following along the way.

A special show marked her achievement where Patricia was joined by guests including Adi Roche from the Chernobyl Children International Project who spoke of when the show travelled to Chernobyl, resulting in Patricia adopting her daughter Marsha.

Ryan Tubridy of RTÉ also dropped in with a message of congratulations.

Patricia said she loves radio and her job and said ‘even if they didn’t pay me, I think I would still turn up.’