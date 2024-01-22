Three cheers for our scientists

LAST weekend this year’s BT Young Scientists Exhibition came to a close, after several days of the sharing of ideas and showcasing the best technological and scientific minds amongst our secondary school students.

This wonderful event has provided the inspiration for many of today’s great Irish entrepreneurs and academics and encouraged others to see the huge influence that science has on so many aspects of human life.

It is an excellent example of how exploring and experimenting can lead to great achievements. What’s more, it’s also one of the great pillars of Irish education that we must never lose. Well done to all involved – students, teachers, mentors and the event organisers.