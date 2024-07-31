THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: West Cork man on his 1936 trip to 'Hitler's Olympics'; Free West Fork recipe guide; Castlehaven lay down championship marker & lots more!

This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport
FREE WEST FORK RECIPE GUIDE
10 truly delicious, easy-to-follow recipes using the finest of local West Cork ingredients!
IN NEWS
Ahakista man recalls his trip to 'Hitler's Olympics' in 1936
Graham Dwyer loses appeal against 2015 murder conviction
Special report: West Cork greenway a game changer for tourism
Out and About in West Cork photo gallery
IFA reminds farmers to put safety first
IN SPORT
Castlehaven put down a big marker
Three Skibbereen rowers into Olympic finals
Cork into another All-Ireland camogie final!
John Hayes on the return of the club football championship
West Cork football 'Team of the Week'
IN LIFE
Schull set to celebrate as 'Calves' turns 40
Shanley's celebrates 120 years
Rare ants found in Union Hall
All this and more will be in this week's Southern Star – in shops across West Cork from Thursday morning, or online via our ePaper. Subscribe here.