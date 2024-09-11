THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: West Cork Farming magazine; More first day at school photos;

This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport

WEST CORK FARMING MAGAZINE

48 pages of West Cork farming, including an exclusive interview with IFA president Francie Gorman, and lots more.

'FIRST DAY AT SCHOOL' PHOTO SPECIAL SUPPLEMENT

Featuring photos from schools right across West Cork!

IN NEWS

West Cork Connect calls on NTA to give it Bus Éireann licences

Man pushed stranger through shop window

Bandon Walled Festival brought history to life

New car park proposed for Dunmanway

History: The Clonakilty man who fought for Italian resistance

Castletownbere 'has the most lucrative waters for fishing in Europe'

IN SPORT

Newcestown hurlers will ‘regenerate’ for 2025

Previews ahead of huge county football weekend

Ciara O’Sullivan inspiring the next generation

Baltimore hit Skibbereen for seven in Championship

Tribute to road bowling stalwart Pat McCarthy

Colin Cronin races to first-ever car-racing victory

IN LIFE

Nature garden bringing joy to Ardfield

EMMA CONNOLLY: Why I've been shunning social media

Bere Island arts festival lineup revealed

All this and more will be in this week's Southern Star