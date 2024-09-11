THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: West Cork Farming magazine; More first day at school photos;

This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport
WEST CORK FARMING MAGAZINE
48 pages of West Cork farming, including an exclusive interview with IFA president Francie Gorman, and lots more.
'FIRST DAY AT SCHOOL' PHOTO SPECIAL SUPPLEMENT
Featuring photos from schools right across West Cork!
IN NEWS
West Cork Connect calls on NTA to give it Bus Éireann licences
Man pushed stranger through shop window
Bandon Walled Festival brought history to life
New car park proposed for Dunmanway
History: The Clonakilty man who fought for Italian resistance
Castletownbere 'has the most lucrative waters for fishing in Europe'
IN SPORT
Newcestown hurlers will ‘regenerate’ for 2025
Previews ahead of huge county football weekend
Ciara O’Sullivan inspiring the next generation
Baltimore hit Skibbereen for seven in Championship
Tribute to road bowling stalwart Pat McCarthy
Colin Cronin races to first-ever car-racing victory
IN LIFE
Nature garden bringing joy to Ardfield
EMMA CONNOLLY: Why I've been shunning social media
Bere Island arts festival lineup revealed
All this and more will be in this week's Southern Star