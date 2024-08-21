THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: 'The blood is up' judge tells father and son; Rowers' homecoming planned for Skibbereen; Hero's welcome for Phil Healy

This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport

WEST CORK FARMING AWARDS

August's winner announced!

IN NEWS

'The blood is up' judge tells father and son

Rowers' homecoming planned for Skibbereen

Local beaches reopen but Uisce Éireann under fire

Out and About in West Cork photo gallery

Postmaster and politician Adrian's stamp of approval for colourful career

Sculptor and artist Alyn Fenn to be remembered

Debs & grads photos from across West Cork

IN SPORT

Phil receives hero's welcome back in West Cork

Haven flex their muscles in premier senior

Ross salvage a draw against rivals Clon

Remembering Kevin Kehily

Cronin one step closer to IRC title

IN LIFE

Learning our history – by association

Emma Connolly is bringing fun to the Deposit Return Scheme

All this and more will be in this week's Southern Star – in shops across West Cork from Thursday morning, or online via our ePaper.