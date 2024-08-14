THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Property West Cork supplement; West Cork Business & Tourism Awards are back; Heroic Phil Healy; Were calves driven off Clonakilty cliff?

This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport

FREE PROPERTY WEST CORK SUPPLEMENT

20 pages of dream homes, 'tiny' home trends and the best properties on the market right now

THE SOUTHERN STAR WEST CORK BUSINESS & TOURISM AWARDS

Popular awards are back for another year – entries are open now!

IN NEWS

A Clonakilty farmer is devastated after 12 of his calves fell to their deaths off a cliff near his home

Local beach closed due to bacteria – again

Fastnet boat parade celebrated 120 years of iconic lighthouse

Out and About in West Cork photo gallery

Bantry parents protest lack of bus to bring kids to Schull school

One Cork man's journey to the Helsinki Olympics in 1952

Attacks on immigrants recall 1930s events, says Bielenberg

IN SPORT

Olympian Phil runs race of her life

Newcestown's O’Sullivan backs Cork camogie to dominate after All-Ireland win

It takes a village to raise a West Cork Olympian

Football previews ahead of big weekend of club championship action

Cronin keeps BRC title bid on track before turning focus to Irish battle

IN LIFE

A decade of success for the Wild Atlantic Way

Emma Connolly to start practising for LA 2028

West Cork's toxic creatures

