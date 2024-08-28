THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Careers & Courses supplement; Shock as Ukrainians relocated from West Cork; Paul O'Donovan the best in the world – again

This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport

CAREERS & COURSES SUPPLEMENT

Top tips on jobs and education

IN NEWS

Shock as Ukrainians relocated from West Cork

Gardaí probe sales of fire equipment

Bandon beaches need a bigger bus

Out and About in West Cork photo gallery

Uisce Éirean: Don't blame us for beach closures

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl invited to Bantry

Michael Collins death masks unveiled

IN SPORT

Paul O'Donovan is the best in the world

Westmeath woman moves to Skibbereen to row

Mathúnas’ huge win shakes up Carbery hurling

John Hayes: Let's avoid changes to the GAA calendar

Kieran McCarthy: No need to look beyond West Cork for role models

IN LIFE

Songs will keeps Ballydehob characters alive forever

Emma Connolly: Reality bites as camping trip followed by a return to school...

