THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Careers & Courses supplement; Shock as Ukrainians relocated from West Cork; Paul O'Donovan the best in the world – again

This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport
CAREERS & COURSES SUPPLEMENT
Top tips on jobs and education
IN NEWS
Shock as Ukrainians relocated from West Cork
Gardaí probe sales of fire equipment
Bandon beaches need a bigger bus
Out and About in West Cork photo gallery
Uisce Éirean: Don't blame us for beach closures
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl invited to Bantry
Michael Collins death masks unveiled
IN SPORT
Paul O'Donovan is the best in the world
Westmeath woman moves to Skibbereen to row
Mathúnas’ huge win shakes up Carbery hurling
John Hayes: Let's avoid changes to the GAA calendar
Kieran McCarthy: No need to look beyond West Cork for role models
IN LIFE
Songs will keeps Ballydehob characters alive forever
Emma Connolly: Reality bites as camping trip followed by a return to school...
All this and more will be in this week's Southern Star – in shops across West Cork from Thursday morning, or online via our ePaper. Subscribe here.