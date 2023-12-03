Thieving fisherman drank Calvin Klein perfume

A MAN who stole Calvin Klein perfume and drank it appeared before Judge John King at Skibbereen District Court.

The judge adjourned the case against Vladimir Suncev of Flat 1, Regal Estate, Skibbereen, to the January 23rd sitting for the production of a probation services report, the production of €44.99 compensation, and the imposition of penalty.

Court presenter Sgt Tom Mulcahy said the accused took the perfume from a shelf at Hamilton’s Pharmacy at Bridge Street and left without paying. Gda Kieran Coughlan examined the CCTV footage and the accused was subsequently interviewed, cautioned and charged.

Flor Murphy, solicitor, with the assistance of a Russian-speaking interpreter, appeared on behalf of the accused and entered a guilty plea.

The divorced father-of-two has two previous convictions the court was told. Mr Murphy also said that the former fisherman is now on disability.

The solicitor explained that the stolen item was not recovered because ‘it was used as a substitute for alcohol’. The case will be finalised on January 23rd.