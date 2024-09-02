Friendship makes West Cork feel more like home

UKRAINIAN residents living at Yew Tree House at Church Cross, Skibbereen, marked Independence Day with a special film screening and celebration that included all of their Irish friends and neighbours.

‘Independence Day is an important day for Ukrainians,’ resident Elena Baranova told The Southern Star. ‘And it was a special honour to be able to invite our Irish friends to spend the day with us.’

Elena said the day has a special meaning for every Ukrainian because since February 24th 2022 – the day Russia invaded – the country is fighting to retain its independence.

‘August 24th is an important day for us because that is the date, in 1991, when the country became liberated,’ she added.

The 33rd Independence anniversary was celebrated with traditional Ukrainian and traditional Irish songs.

One of the Friends of Yew Tree House, Brigid O’Brien, said the guests felt also privileged to watch a special film presentation depicting all of the events and outings the residents have enjoyed since their arrival on May 23rd, 2023.

Last Saturday was the second celebration of Independence Day here in Ireland.

‘The fact that so many of our Irish friends joined us for this occasion is important because their friendship makes living here feel like home,’ said Elena.

The kindness shown to the Ukrainian refugees has been demonstrated in many ways.

All during the summer, when there was no government support for language, the Friends of Yew Tree organised English language classes in the library, thanks to the goodwill and support of the staff.

These classes, every Thursday, from 2pm to 4pm, are attended by different people from the locality who not only help with English lessons, they also trawl through The Southern Star helping them to find employment locally.

Brigid said they also continue to have regular gatherings in the community hall in Church Cross, with lots of food and music at every event, all of which helps to forge bonds within the community.