Theft of STOP signs remains a mystery

The recent spate of STOP sign thefts from multiple locations across the county remains a mystery, according to both the gardaí and Council officials.

Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) told The Southern Star that he hadn't heard of any such incidents occurring in West Cork but added that it's an 'absolute disgrace' that people are interfering with road safety and putting people's lives at risk.

Cork County Council said they regard the theft of the STOP sign thefts as a very serious road safety issue that puts lives at risk and they have reported the incidents to An Garda Síochána.

County Mayor, Cllr Gillian Coughlan said that what has happened across these locations is of immense concern.

'Cutting down or stealing a STOP sign is not a game. It puts all our road users at risk. It can lead to serious crashes if drivers are not aware that they need to stop at a junction,' said Cllr Coughlan.

'Cork County Council is taking these incidents extremely seriously and have reported the matter to Gardaí. I am urging people to report any suspicious activity and to please think of the possible ramifications of how these actions could impact on innocent victims.'

Cork County Council is also reminding the public of Section 13(10)(a)(III) of the Roads Act 1993 which states that 'a person who, without lawful authority or consent of road authority does anything that is a hazard or potential hazard to persons using a public road or the maintenance of the road shall be guilty of an offence.'