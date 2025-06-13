The winning formula

AMONG the many teams who took part in the recent national finals of the ‘Formula 1 in Schools’ competition were one team from Skibbereen Community School, who weren’t put off when the wheels came off during the competition, quite literally.

Óisín Moore, Michael Wynn, Paddy Jedryszczyk, and Aran O`Driscoll, all third year engineering students, undertook the project in their spare time to design and build a miniature Formula 1 car to a high specification, ultimately racing it against other teams using compressed gas cylinders.

The finals took place in Kinsale Community School in mid-May, and while the boys had a good run three of four times, they said there was a ‘bit of a panic’ as the wheels came off during one round.

They weren’t deterred, however, and a bit of superglue and some faith had the boys judged on the average of their second and third runs.

The foursome took on the project in their spare time and outside of school, and when The Southern Star visited the school, all were enthusiastic and eager to take part again.

Speaking for the group, Oisín said one of the top things they learned at the competition was about design, and next time around they’ll definitely be looking at making the car ‘shorter and lighter’, and shedding any extra weight on the car.

The car is of 3D printed material, with a composite finish, and the boys have every intention of throwing their hat in the ring once more for the 2026 competition.