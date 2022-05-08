… the ups and downs of writing a book

Louise O’Neill’s latest novel Idol hits shelves on May 12th, and she’s excited to see how people will receive it

What’s it like to see Idol hitting book shelves?

I’m excited for people to meet Samantha Miller, the main character. She’s a beautiful, powerful wellness influencer, something between a guru and a super-villain.

I think she’s going to cause a lot of conversation.

What are you reading right now?

My partner gave me his copy of Open Water by Caleb Azumah Nelson, promising me I would love it.

He was correct. It is superb.

Have you started on your next book, or are you taking a well-deserved breather for yourself?

I have started! I’m about halfway through the first draft of my next novel which will be published in 2024.

No rest for the wicked, etc.