The Southern Star's West Cork Business and Tourism Awards 2024 winners

THE West Cork Business and Tourism Awards, run by The Southern Star in partnership with Carbery, were presented at a gala luncheon in The Fernhill House Hotel & Gardens in Clonakilty on Friday, February 7th.

Carbery Plastics based in Clonakilty were crowned Overall Business of the Year for 2024 at The Southern Star’s West Cork Business & Tourism Awards as well as winning the Best Family- Run Business Award too.

The announcement was made by chairperson of Carbery, Vincent O’Donovan and Seán Mahon, managing director of Southern Star Media, at a packed gala luncheon with nearly 200 guests in attendance at the Fernhill House Hotel in Clonakilty on Friday afternoon last.

TV/radio presenter and journalist Jonathan Healy was Master of Ceremonies for an uplifting afternoon which celebrated the best of West Cork business and tourism talent.

Other winners included Sean O’Driscoll, ex CEO and Chairman of Glen Dimplex and Drimoleague native who was presented with the West Cork Business Ambassador & Lifetime Achievement Award 2024.

The Lusitania Museum & Old Head Signal Tower near Kinsale was crowned Fáilte Ireland’s Best West Cork Wild Atlantic Way Tourism Business of the Year.

Bandon’s Cian Minihane of CM Fitness & Personal Training was named West Cork Young Businessperson of the Year.

The Best Customer Service Award went to Sugarloaf Café in Glengarriff while Bandon’s Sentinel Fire & Security won the Best Medium/Large Business Award.

The Best West Cork Festival Award was won by Dunmanway’s Feel the Force festival.

The awards for 2025 will open for entries in August.

Keep an eye on The Southern Star for details.