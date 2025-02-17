The Southern Star's West Cork Business and Tourism Awards 2024 winners

THE West Cork Business and Tourism Awards, run by The Southern Star in partnership with Carbery, were presented at a gala luncheon in The Fernhill House Hotel & Gardens in Clonakilty on Friday, February 7th.
Carbery Plastics based in Clonakilty were crowned Overall Business of the Year for 2024 at The Southern Star’s West Cork Business & Tourism Awards as well as winning the Best Family- Run Business Award too.
The announcement was made by chairperson of Carbery, Vincent O’Donovan and Seán Mahon, managing director of Southern Star Media, at a packed gala luncheon with nearly 200 guests in attendance at the Fernhill House Hotel in Clonakilty on Friday afternoon last.
TV/radio presenter and journalist Jonathan Healy was Master of Ceremonies for an uplifting afternoon which celebrated the best of West Cork business and tourism talent.
Other winners included Sean O’Driscoll, ex CEO and Chairman of Glen Dimplex and Drimoleague native who was presented with the West Cork Business Ambassador & Lifetime Achievement Award 2024.
The Lusitania Museum & Old Head Signal Tower near Kinsale was crowned Fáilte Ireland’s Best West Cork Wild Atlantic Way Tourism Business of the Year.
Bandon’s Cian Minihane of CM Fitness & Personal Training was named West Cork Young Businessperson of the Year.
The Best Customer Service Award went to Sugarloaf Café in Glengarriff while Bandon’s Sentinel Fire & Security won the Best Medium/Large Business Award.
The Best West Cork Festival Award was won by Dunmanway’s Feel the Force festival.
The awards for 2025 will open for entries in August.
Keep an eye on The Southern Star for details.
Winner of the 'Best Customer Service' award was Sugarloaf Café, represented by Robyn Perry, Aine Yearnshire and Áine & Eileen Hourihane with the award presented by Dan Murphy of Category Sponsor ODM Financial Advisors. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Winner of the 'Best West Cork Festival' award was Feel The Force Dunmanway with Jason Field of the category sponsor O'Sullivan's Marine. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Winner of the 'Best Medium/Large Business' award was Sentinel Fire & Security, represented by Liz Bryan and Seán O'Donovan with the award presented by John McCarthy of Category Sponsor Eli Lilly & Company. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Winner of the 'Best New Business' category was takeNplace. Valda Binding of takeNplace receives her award from category sponsor Lorna Brookes of Collins Brookes & Associates. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Winner of the 'Best Presentation on Pitch Night' award was Clara Mulligan of Homebot Ireland. Maeve O'Regan and Paul Di Rollo presented the award. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Winner of the 'Best Small Business' award was Rosscarbery Pharmacy, with the award presented by category sponsor Peter O'Leary of OfficeMaster (far right). (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Winner of the 'Best Small Business' award was Walsh Print & Graphics, with the award presented by category sponsor David Cooke of OfficeMaster. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Winner of the 'Best Tourism Experience' award was Wild Atlantic Glamping, represented by Caitriona Hanley with the award presented by category sponsor Barry Holland of Cork Airport. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Winner of the 'Best Use of Creative Marketing' award were the Schull Harbour Hotel & East Meets West, with the award presented by category sponsor Ian O'Driscoll of Masterkabin. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Winner of the 'West Cork Business Ambassador & Lifetime Achevement' award was Seán O'Driscoll with his wife Rose, with the award presented by Southern Star MD Seán Mahon and Carbery Group Chair, Vincent O'Donovan. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Winner of the 'Overall West Cork Business of the Year' award was Carbery Plastics. Cal McCarthy and his dad Michael accepted the award from Vincent O'Donovan, Carbery Group Chair and Seán Mahon, Southern Star MD. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Winner of the 'Overall West Cork Business of the Year' award was Carbery Plastics. Cal McCarthy and his dad Michael accepted the award from Vincent O'Donovan, Carbery Group Chair and Seán Mahon, Southern Star MD. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Winner of the 'West Cork Wild Atlantic Way Tourism Business of the Year' award was Lusitania Museum & Old Head Signal Tower. Josephine O'Driscoll of Failte Ireland with museum manager Shannon Forde and the team of volunteers. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Winner of the 'Young Businessperson of the Year' award was Cian Minihane of CM Fitness & Personal Training, accompanied by Áine Wheldon with the award presented by Tony Hughes of Category Sponsor Access Credit Union. (Photo: Andy Gibson)