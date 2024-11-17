Southern Star Ltd. logo
The Southern Star's 'Christmas in West Cork' bumper magazine

November 17th, 2024 12:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

DON'T miss this week's Southern Star for your FREE 128-PAGE BUMPER 'CHRISTMAS IN WEST CORK' magazine.

News reviews, Things to do in West Cork over the holidays, events guides, quizzes, puzzles, gift guides, recipes and lots more.

Over 250 local businesses included - please shop local.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition this Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe

IN SHOPS THURSDAY NOVEMBER 21st

